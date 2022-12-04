RECIPE: Slow Cooker Christmas Peanut Candy

TIP: Find a nice, dry dishtowel and place it over the top of your crockpot BEFORE you put the lid on. Simply put , your slow cooker forms condensation on the lid and falls back to the pot. Water and chocolate are not friends.

INGREDIENTS and DIRECTIONS

2 lb white candy coating

12 oz. bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 oz. German Sweet Chocolate broken into smaller pieces

2 lbs. roasted peanuts

Spray inside crock pot with cooking spray

Add all chocolates

Place towel then lid and cook on high for 1 hour

Remove lid with towel (drain off any condensation)

Add peanuts

Replace towel and lid

Turn to low

Cook for another hour or until melted

Remove lid and towel, keeping condensation away

Spoon mixture onto wax sheets

Let cool at room temp. For a better and quicker set, 30 minutes to an hour in the fridge

Store in airtight containers.

TIP- You can also crush the peanuts (hammer and a plastic baggie), not to fine, if you prefer more of a “crunch type” candy.