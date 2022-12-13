RECIPE- 12 Cocktails of Christmas

The expert mixologists at Top of the Strand, New York City’s iconic rooftop bar, released their “12 Days of Cocktails,” a couple of years ago. It’s a collection of jolly recipes that just may become everyone’s newest holiday tradition.
With nods to seasonal favorites that include the Grinch, a red-nosed reindeer and everyone’s least-liked relative from the classic movie “Home Alone”—plus a recipe sure to make St. Nick’s naughty list—the 12 Days of Cocktails are perfect for lighting up holiday parties and family gatherings or for warming up on those cold, snowy nights. For those who spend the holidays in the sun or by the pool, the cocktails can bring a welcome chill.
Top of the Strand rooftop bar—known for having one of the best views in NYC—is set like a jewel on the 21st floor of Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. With its friendly atmosphere, dazzling views, handcrafted drinks and tasty light fare, Top of the Strand is one of New York City’s favorite rooftop bar.
December 14 – Winter Mule
Serve over ice in rocks glass with a sugar rim
1 1/2 oz. Absolut Citron
3/4 oz. agave syrup
3/4 oz. lemon juice
Top with ginger beer
Before serving, garnish with rosemary sprig and cranberries
December 15 – Rosemary Christmas
Do ahead: Smoked rosemary – place rosemary sprig on plate and use mini torch to light rosemary; place coupe glass over rosemary and leave for one minute.
Shake with ice and strain into coupe glass
1 1/2 oz. gin
1/4 oz. Cynar (a flavorful artichoke liqueur available in most package stores)
3/4 oz. Aperol
Before serving, garnish with smoked rosemary
December 16 – Philly’s Naughty List
Do ahead: Simple syrup – in a medium saucepan combine 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool.
Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass
2 oz. rye
1/2 oz. pineapple juice
1/2 oz. Cointreau
1 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz. lime juice
6 dashes of tiki bitters (available at most package stores)
Before serving, garnish with pinch of ground nutmeg
December 17 – Brian’s Favorite
Serve in Irish coffee mug – no ice
3 oz. spiced rum
Top with hot cocoa
December 18 – The Grinch Project
Shake and pour over ice-filled rocks glass
2 oz. Frangelico
3/4 oz. apple cider
1/2 oz. pineapple juice
1/2 oz. lemon juice
December 19 – Rodolfo el Reno
Do ahead: In rocks glass, muddle wild hibiscus flower syrup (available in finer package stores)
Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass
2 oz. tequila blanco
3/4 oz. lime juice
3/4 oz. agave syrup
Before serving, top with cranberry juice
December 20 – Uncle Frank
Do ahead: Vanilla / cinnamon infusion – in a medium saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Add 2 teaspoons high-quality vanilla extract and 2 cinnamon sticks. Remove from heat and let ingredients steep until cool, then strain. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Shake with fervor and strain into coupe glass, no ice
1 oz. dark rum
1 oz. cognac
3/4 oz. vanilla / cinnamon infusion
1 egg white
Before serving, garnish with a pinch of ground nutmeg
December 21 – Irish Cream Soda
Pour into rocks glass, no ice
2 oz. Irish cream
Fill glass with champagne
December 22 – Central Park Manhattan
Shake and strain into coupe glass, no ice
2 oz. bourbon
1/2 oz. walnut liqueur (available in most package stores)
1/2 oz. sweet vermouth
2 dashes of Angostura bitters
Before serving, garnish with cherry
December 23 – The Poinsettia
Shake and strain, pour over ice in rocks glass
2 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. lemon juice
3/4 oz. agave syrup
Before serving, garnish top with Malbec (a red wine available in most package stores)
December 24 – Smoking Chimney
Shake and strain, pour over ice in rocks glass
1 1/2 oz. Rumchata
1/2 oz. mezcal
3/4 oz. lemon juice
2 dashes of grenadine
December 25 – Midnight Service
Do ahead: Vanilla / cinnamon infusion – in a medium saucepan, add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Add 2 teaspoons high-quality vanilla extract and 2 cinnamon sticks. Remove from heat and let ingredients steep until cool, then strain. Can be stored in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Pour into flute glass over 1 star anise pod, no ice
1/2 oz. vanilla / cinnamon infusion
Fill glass with prosecco
2 dashes of rhubarb bitters (available in most package stores)
Before serving, garnish with candy cane
Marriott Vacation Club is a global industry leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 13,000 vacation villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.