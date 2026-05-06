Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 6, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 29 and May 6, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Eugene Gilley

Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael James Richards

Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Mash

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Priscilla Hooper Uselton

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Deborah Marie Thomas

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tyrone Lee Mourning

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rita Helen Moran

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Corinne Gezelle Farmer

Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Alan Pollock

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tim Henry Taylor

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cheryl Wright Hennigan

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Maria Bertha Scharf

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cindy Luangrath

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Norma Jean Greer

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carl Alford McClure

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Camilla Jeanette Leas

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ethel Stacey Byrd

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ed Lee Hillis

Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles John Kincanon

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Annie Jo Frost

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ronald Thaxton Scott

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Barbara Jean Walker

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sewell Felix Summers

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Steven Gene “Steve” Perry Sr.

Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Theresa Wilson

Published: April 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ellen Bishop

Published: April 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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