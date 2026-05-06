Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 6, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 29 and May 6, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Eugene Gilley
Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael James Richards
Published: May 6, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gerald “Jerry” Douglas Mash
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Priscilla Hooper Uselton
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Deborah Marie Thomas
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tyrone Lee Mourning
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rita Helen Moran
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Corinne Gezelle Farmer
Published: May 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Alan Pollock
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tim Henry Taylor
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cheryl Wright Hennigan
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Maria Bertha Scharf
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cindy Luangrath
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Norma Jean Greer
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carl Alford McClure
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Camilla Jeanette Leas
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ethel Stacey Byrd
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ed Lee Hillis
Published: May 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles John Kincanon
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Annie Jo Frost
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ronald Thaxton Scott
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Barbara Jean Walker
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sewell Felix Summers
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Steven Gene “Steve” Perry Sr.
Published: May 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Theresa Wilson
Published: April 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ellen Bishop
Published: April 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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