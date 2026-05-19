Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 19, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 13 and May 19, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Chester Lee Ward
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Jane Vick
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Reathia Esther “Rea” Boyce
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jaunita Fitzgerald
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ida Lee Powell Barlow
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jimmy Martin McCrary Jr.
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Beverly Faye Talley
Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cynthia Elaine Kinser
Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret Ann Neal
Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donald Robert Swartz
Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lt. Col. Jeffrey E. Condit, Ph.D.
Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret Ann Shepherd
Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Clyde “Mac” McClaran Sr.
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mark Lowrance
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Patricia Jane Palczewski
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Prince T. Reed
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donna Mae Mihm
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robin Ocha Spencer
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Douglas Eric Barrett
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Thomas Michael Krieger
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Heather Goulet
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael James Richards
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ed Lee Hillis
Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Randall Clyde Edwards
Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Bhartiben Patel
Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Taylor McDavid II
Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jimmy Dale “Jim” Pressley
Published: May 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Frances Holt
Published: May 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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