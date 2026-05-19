Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 19, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 13 and May 19, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Chester Lee Ward

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Jane Vick

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Reathia Esther “Rea” Boyce

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jaunita Fitzgerald

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ida Lee Powell Barlow

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jimmy Martin McCrary Jr.

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Beverly Faye Talley

Published: May 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cynthia Elaine Kinser

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret Ann Neal

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donald Robert Swartz

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lt. Col. Jeffrey E. Condit, Ph.D.

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret Ann Shepherd

Published: May 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Clyde “Mac” McClaran Sr.

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mark Lowrance

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Patricia Jane Palczewski

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Prince T. Reed

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donna Mae Mihm

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robin Ocha Spencer

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Douglas Eric Barrett

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Thomas Michael Krieger

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Heather Goulet

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael James Richards

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ed Lee Hillis

Published: May 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Randall Clyde Edwards

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Bhartiben Patel

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Taylor McDavid II

Published: May 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jimmy Dale “Jim” Pressley

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Frances Holt

Published: May 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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