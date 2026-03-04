Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 4, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between February 25 and March 4, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

John Matthews Johns

Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

‘Fred’ Foster Wiles Jr.

Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donna Jane Stevens Weathers

Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Christine Joanne Walker Williams

Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles Pendergrast

Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Luther “LG” Elliott

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Nicholas Garvey

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Vista Medley Carroll

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jason Lee Watts

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Wendy Carol Tompkins

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Kaye Smith

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martin Meeks

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

John William Hayes

Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mrs. Kathy Thackerson Kirby

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Steven D Floyd

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Genevieve Clark

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Virginia Nacole Bertram

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles Scott Ashworth

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mark Powell Brothers

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sharon Annette Hicks

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Shrimati Subba

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Bobby Ray Parker

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jana Lynn Kolb

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lucille Moore

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ronnie Thomas White

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Fagan Raymond

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Laroy Oagles

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Ruth Bazzell

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sarah Bell Knox

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sara June Knight Tomlinson

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Wayne Elliott Gensemer

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jackie Roberts

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joel Sanders Watson Jr.

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Billy Joe Belew

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cora Knotts

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret Helen Warren

Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret Louise Blevins

Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Agnes Dooley Thelander

Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Phillip W. Harrison

Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sydney Lianne Stombaugh

Published: February 28, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sandra Eades Donham

Published: February 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Patricia Ann Cornett

Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lt. Col. David R. Jeter

Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rev. Luella Rose Loveless

Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dr. Shirley S. Brothers LaRoche

Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Alisa Janine Lombard Nelson

Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Christopher Grady Brandon

Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ray Darr

Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donna Elizabeth Sanzi

Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Vester Waddey

Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email