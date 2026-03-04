Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 4, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between February 25 and March 4, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
John Matthews Johns
Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
‘Fred’ Foster Wiles Jr.
Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donna Jane Stevens Weathers
Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Christine Joanne Walker Williams
Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles Pendergrast
Published: March 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Luther “LG” Elliott
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Nicholas Garvey
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Vista Medley Carroll
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jason Lee Watts
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Wendy Carol Tompkins
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Kaye Smith
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martin Meeks
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
John William Hayes
Published: March 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mrs. Kathy Thackerson Kirby
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Steven D Floyd
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Genevieve Clark
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Virginia Nacole Bertram
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles Scott Ashworth
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mark Powell Brothers
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sharon Annette Hicks
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Shrimati Subba
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Bobby Ray Parker
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jana Lynn Kolb
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lucille Moore
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ronnie Thomas White
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Fagan Raymond
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Laroy Oagles
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Ruth Bazzell
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sarah Bell Knox
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sara June Knight Tomlinson
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Wayne Elliott Gensemer
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jackie Roberts
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joel Sanders Watson Jr.
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Billy Joe Belew
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cora Knotts
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret Helen Warren
Published: March 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret Louise Blevins
Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Agnes Dooley Thelander
Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Phillip W. Harrison
Published: March 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sydney Lianne Stombaugh
Published: February 28, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sandra Eades Donham
Published: February 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Patricia Ann Cornett
Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lt. Col. David R. Jeter
Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rev. Luella Rose Loveless
Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dr. Shirley S. Brothers LaRoche
Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Alisa Janine Lombard Nelson
Published: February 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Christopher Grady Brandon
Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ray Darr
Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donna Elizabeth Sanzi
Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Vester Waddey
Published: February 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
