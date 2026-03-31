Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 31, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 25 and March 31, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Janis Eileen Stophlet
Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Blythe Tucker
Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert “RC” Thomason, Jr.
Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary
Patricia S. King
Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mark Austin Miller
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joe Dale Little
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jeremie Ray Dotson
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Alfred Harold Cripps
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Angela Darlene Rawls
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty L. Thurston
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Deborah Hartman
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mildred Phillips “Mickey” Monette
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda Mary Marie Cunningham
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Debra Ann Brown
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Isaac Vassar
Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donna Czesak
Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mike Branson
Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carl Yeargins
Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Sandlin Lee
Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brenda Kay Lockett
Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Harril Jay “Buddy” Wisdom
Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
James “Brian” Corley
Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brookelynn Jewel Whitaker
Published: March 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gary Johnson
Published: March 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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