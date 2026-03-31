Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 31, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 25 and March 31, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Janis Eileen Stophlet

Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Blythe Tucker

Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert “RC” Thomason, Jr.

Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary

Patricia S. King

Published: March 31, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mark Austin Miller

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joe Dale Little

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jeremie Ray Dotson

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Alfred Harold Cripps

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Angela Darlene Rawls

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty L. Thurston

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Deborah Hartman

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mildred Phillips “Mickey” Monette

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda Mary Marie Cunningham

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Debra Ann Brown

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Isaac Vassar

Published: March 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donna Czesak

Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mike Branson

Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carl Yeargins

Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Sandlin Lee

Published: March 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brenda Kay Lockett

Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Harril Jay “Buddy” Wisdom

Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

James “Brian” Corley

Published: March 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brookelynn Jewel Whitaker

Published: March 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gary Johnson

Published: March 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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