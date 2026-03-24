Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 24, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 18 and March 24, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Charles Lane Minatra
Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Alexander Garcia Pena
Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Myrtle ‘Dean’ Anderson
Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Karen Ann (Kindle) Frey
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ann White
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tracy Lawrence Preston
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Timothy Scott Cline
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Deanie Greeson
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Coy Rexford Wesley
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Thomas ‘Tom’ Ewing Brewer
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Garth Smith
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jerry W. Earp
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
Wanda Denette Yarber
Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
James O’Neal
Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Lucille Brown
Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Henry Adams Jr
Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gail Rebecca Price
Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brian Roy Burritt
Published: March 19, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jordan Andrew Holley
Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brandon Bell “B” Gladish Sr.
Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
James ‘Jim’ Willie Creech
Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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