Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 24, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 18 and March 24, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Charles Lane Minatra

Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Alexander Garcia Pena

Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Myrtle ‘Dean’ Anderson

Published: March 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Karen Ann (Kindle) Frey

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ann White

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tracy Lawrence Preston

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Timothy Scott Cline

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Deanie Greeson

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Coy Rexford Wesley

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Thomas ‘Tom’ Ewing Brewer

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Garth Smith

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jerry W. Earp

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

Wanda Denette Yarber

Published: March 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

James O’Neal

Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Lucille Brown

Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Henry Adams Jr

Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gail Rebecca Price

Published: March 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brian Roy Burritt

Published: March 19, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jordan Andrew Holley

Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brandon Bell “B” Gladish Sr.

Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

James ‘Jim’ Willie Creech

Published: March 18, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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