Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 17, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 11 and March 17, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
James Carl Johnson
Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin
Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kathy Evon Spurlock
Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jimmy Roger Davis
Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Marc Steven Johnson
Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jeannie Marie McGee
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ratsada Nina Tsan
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Peggy Teasley
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Annie Lee Sowell
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jodi Renee Venier
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Everett “Jim” Sanders
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kirby Clifton Sands
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Richard Leslie Lane
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kimberly Mae Russell
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Peggy Ruth Van Winkle Tubb
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brigadier General Thomas Don Farmer
Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terrence John Clyne
Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
David C. Latham
Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mike Ross
Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carolyn Williams
Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rebecca Imogene “Becky” Porter
Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Conner Brock Phillips
Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Bobby Bragg
Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Monsika Kruerattanakul
Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Myrna Jacqueline “Jackie” Sell
Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Campbell
Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Nicholas Garvey
Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kathy Jeanette Givens
Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lynda Daye Powell
Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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