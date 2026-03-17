Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for March 17, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between March 11 and March 17, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

James Carl Johnson

Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin

Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kathy Evon Spurlock

Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jimmy Roger Davis

Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Marc Steven Johnson

Published: March 17, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jeannie Marie McGee

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ratsada Nina Tsan

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Peggy Teasley

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Annie Lee Sowell

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jodi Renee Venier

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Everett “Jim” Sanders

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kirby Clifton Sands

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Richard Leslie Lane

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kimberly Mae Russell

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Peggy Ruth Van Winkle Tubb

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brigadier General Thomas Don Farmer

Published: March 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terrence John Clyne

Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

David C. Latham

Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mike Ross

Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carolyn Williams

Published: March 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rebecca Imogene “Becky” Porter

Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Conner Brock Phillips

Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Bobby Bragg

Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Monsika Kruerattanakul

Published: March 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Myrna Jacqueline “Jackie” Sell

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Campbell

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Nicholas Garvey

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kathy Jeanette Givens

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lynda Daye Powell

Published: March 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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