Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 16, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 10 and June 16, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

LeAnn Cates

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gerald Raymond Grissom

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Johnny William York

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brenda Kaye Rigsby

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Thomas Keel

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Morris Leland Weaver

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dewey Wayne West

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rileen Smith

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jerry Ronald Sexton

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donald Oscar Ruyle

Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carolyn Darlene Deocales

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Susan Gail Whalen

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cayven Jaxon Hawn

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Louise Rogers

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sylvia Marie Miller

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Benjamin Todd Hassell

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Shirley Ann Vance Fleming

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Nicholas Randall “Nic” Watson

Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ann Marie Weckwert

Published: June 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Virginia Puckett

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Amy Elizabeth Riebel

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Daisy Bell Waldron

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gary Cole Petty

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gail Gober Phebus

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cynthia “Cindi” Claunch Todd

Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donald Eugene Gipson

Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Danny Ray Allen

Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Juanita Christine “Chris” Taylor

Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary

Phillip David Sparks

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda C. Moorhead

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Jane Davenport

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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