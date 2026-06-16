Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 16, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 10 and June 16, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
LeAnn Cates
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gerald Raymond Grissom
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Johnny William York
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brenda Kaye Rigsby
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Thomas Keel
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Morris Leland Weaver
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dewey Wayne West
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rileen Smith
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jerry Ronald Sexton
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donald Oscar Ruyle
Published: June 16, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carolyn Darlene Deocales
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Susan Gail Whalen
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cayven Jaxon Hawn
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Louise Rogers
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sylvia Marie Miller
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Benjamin Todd Hassell
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Shirley Ann Vance Fleming
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Nicholas Randall “Nic” Watson
Published: June 15, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ann Marie Weckwert
Published: June 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Virginia Puckett
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Amy Elizabeth Riebel
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Daisy Bell Waldron
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gary Cole Petty
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gail Gober Phebus
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cynthia “Cindi” Claunch Todd
Published: June 12, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donald Eugene Gipson
Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Danny Ray Allen
Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Juanita Christine “Chris” Taylor
Published: June 11, 2026 – Read full obituary
Phillip David Sparks
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda C. Moorhead
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Jane Davenport
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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