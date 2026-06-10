Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 10, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 3 and June 10, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Phillip David Sparks

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda C. Moorhead

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Jane Davenport

Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terry Lee Malone

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Don Franklin Brown

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Richard Everett Haynes

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Goldie Lucille Souders

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Raymundo Jiménez Catalan

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Christopher Ofoma

Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joyce Elaine Caddell

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Carolyn Rogers Wilson

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charlie Knox Hasty

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Genell Bearden Fiala

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Luke Alan Ballard

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert “Bob” Boynton

Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Richard N. Scott

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joseph K. Gilbert, Jr.

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rhonda Rainey

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dr. Stanley Eddie Gambill

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margaret L. Swaner Williams

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Nettie Joy Johnson

Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terry Ann Womack

Published: June 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Darlene Louise Driskell Green

Published: June 4, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Anna Manning

Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

William Chester Faulk

Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Doyle Kelton “Kelly” Perry

Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Rita Faye Lawrence Trousdale

Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

Raymond Emmett Berry

Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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