Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 10, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between June 3 and June 10, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Phillip David Sparks
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda C. Moorhead
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Jane Davenport
Published: June 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terry Lee Malone
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Don Franklin Brown
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Richard Everett Haynes
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Goldie Lucille Souders
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Raymundo Jiménez Catalan
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Christopher Ofoma
Published: June 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joyce Elaine Caddell
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Carolyn Rogers Wilson
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charlie Knox Hasty
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Genell Bearden Fiala
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Luke Alan Ballard
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert “Bob” Boynton
Published: June 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Richard N. Scott
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joseph K. Gilbert, Jr.
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rhonda Rainey
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dr. Stanley Eddie Gambill
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margaret L. Swaner Williams
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Nettie Joy Johnson
Published: June 5, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terry Ann Womack
Published: June 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Darlene Louise Driskell Green
Published: June 4, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Anna Manning
Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
William Chester Faulk
Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Doyle Kelton “Kelly” Perry
Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Rita Faye Lawrence Trousdale
Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
Raymond Emmett Berry
Published: June 3, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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