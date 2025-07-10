Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 4-10, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from July 3 through July 10, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Harvey Lee Currie

Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Rita Buttermore

Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Darlene Faulk

Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Judy Marlene Brown (Hood)

Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Rebecca Lynn Beachboard

Published: July 10, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Jerry Ray Smith

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Casey Hooper

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Marilyn McBroom

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Mary Elaine Hargis

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

E.T. Martin

Published: July 9, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Thomas Owen Ivery Sr.

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Robert Wesley Martin, Jr.

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Cheryl Benefield

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Renessa Yokley

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Charles Porter McKnight

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Sanford Hatton Campbell Jr.

Published: July 8, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

William Lewis Thomas, III

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Shirley Walters

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Angela Dawn Loupe

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Leonard Park Bull Jr.

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Wilma Hazel Spence

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

John Marvin Stem

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Mitchell Eugene ‘Gene’ Faulk

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

May Bell Hillis

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Ada Jane Harvin

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Benjamin ‘Ben’ Lillard Nobles

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Johnson Sr.

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Patricia Gale Waters

Published: July 7, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

James Austin, III

Published: July 6, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Nora Guzman Lopez

Published: July 5, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

Juan Torquemada Trejo

Published: July 4, 2025 | Read Full Obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

