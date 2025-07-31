Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 25-31, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from July 25 through July 31, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Reyna de la Paz Flores

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mr. Weldon T. Moore

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Lance Jennings

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joe Madison Gleaves Jr.

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ronald Earl Little

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Tina Lois Warrick

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Sue Tudor

Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Teri Marie Campbell

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Dan Edward Grasso

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Linda Johnson

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Jane Griffis

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Samuel W. Martin

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John David Hasty

Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Sherry Annette Gann

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Leslie Bradford Marlin

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Eugene Ray Arms

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Brenda Gordon

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Illeana May (Robbins) Dickinson

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Jane Davis

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Ann Dieters

Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ernest Lamont Stone

Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Wendell ‘Joey’ Jacobs

Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Vanessa Carol Heath

Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Rev. Thomas Larry Helton

Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ronald W. Carlton Sr.

Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Anita Carol Hayden

Published: July 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Jean McGriff

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Sharon Louise Smith

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

David Coram

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Charles Cartwright

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Amy Lee Ferris

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Bonnie Lou Craft

Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

