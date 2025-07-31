Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 25-31, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from July 25 through July 31, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Reyna de la Paz Flores
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mr. Weldon T. Moore
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Lance Jennings
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joe Madison Gleaves Jr.
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ronald Earl Little
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Tina Lois Warrick
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Sue Tudor
Published: July 31, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Teri Marie Campbell
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Dan Edward Grasso
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Linda Johnson
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Jane Griffis
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Samuel W. Martin
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John David Hasty
Published: July 30, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Sherry Annette Gann
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Leslie Bradford Marlin
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Eugene Ray Arms
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Brenda Gordon
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Illeana May (Robbins) Dickinson
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Jane Davis
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Ann Dieters
Published: July 29, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ernest Lamont Stone
Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jerry Wendell ‘Joey’ Jacobs
Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Vanessa Carol Heath
Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Rev. Thomas Larry Helton
Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ronald W. Carlton Sr.
Published: July 28, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Anita Carol Hayden
Published: July 27, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Jean McGriff
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Sharon Louise Smith
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
David Coram
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
William Charles Cartwright
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Amy Lee Ferris
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Bonnie Lou Craft
Published: July 25, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
