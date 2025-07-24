Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 18-24, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from July 18 through July 24, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Bonnie Lou Craft

Published: July 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Lucy Underwood

Published: July 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Aka Sai

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John Russell Garriott

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Boyd Neal Watson

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Linda Helen Brown Markum

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Razzie Oxsher

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Lisa Anne Wright

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John Harry Cain

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Tracy Eric Russell

Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ricky Neal Powers Sr

Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

James R Linkous

Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Larry W. Lander

Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Elsa Margaret Gongwer

Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Leon Rexford Berry III

Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Robert A. Dumas

Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Betty Hedrick

Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Stephen Kurtis Massey

Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Tammy Kaye Ball

Published: July 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Nancy Roberts Pigg

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Maniphet Xaitai

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Margie Ann Wallace

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kathryn B. ‘Kathy’ Richardson

Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

