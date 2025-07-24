Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 18-24, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from July 18 through July 24, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Bonnie Lou Craft
Published: July 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Lucy Underwood
Published: July 24, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Aka Sai
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John Russell Garriott
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Boyd Neal Watson
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Linda Helen Brown Markum
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Razzie Oxsher
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Lisa Anne Wright
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John Harry Cain
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Tracy Eric Russell
Published: July 23, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ricky Neal Powers Sr
Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary
James R Linkous
Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Larry W. Lander
Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Elsa Margaret Gongwer
Published: July 22, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Leon Rexford Berry III
Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Robert A. Dumas
Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Betty Hedrick
Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Stephen Kurtis Massey
Published: July 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Tammy Kaye Ball
Published: July 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Nancy Roberts Pigg
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Maniphet Xaitai
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Margie Ann Wallace
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kathryn B. ‘Kathy’ Richardson
Published: July 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
