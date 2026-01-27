Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Jan. 27, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 21 and January 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Curtis Alric Bowen
Published: January 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Stanley Blackman
Published: January 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harold Leon Hogg
Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Shirley Turley
Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patricia Ann Davies
Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Aaron David Frost
Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lynn Rigsby Skelley
Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Norvell Dean Bowen
Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Linda Nancy Low
Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charles Oliver Leyhew
Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sophie K. Comas
Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Lynn Stephenson
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Marjorie “Jean” Childrey
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Clara Anne Coleman
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Killeen Tenpenny
Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Velma C. Hall
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Christopher Tye Walls
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jennifer Warner
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Linda Rae Davenport
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Deedie Drake
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elizabeth Barrett Clemons
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Beverly Jean Smith
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gloria Jean (Meadors) St. John
Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ruth Davis Borrell
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Glenn Williams
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Phoukham Xayahan
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mark Christopher Prater
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sara Elaine Dillon
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Loretta Diane Lindsey
Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source.
