Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Jan. 27, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 21 and January 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Curtis Alric Bowen

Published: January 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Stanley Blackman

Published: January 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Harold Leon Hogg

Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Shirley Turley

Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Patricia Ann Davies

Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Aaron David Frost

Published: January 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lynn Rigsby Skelley

Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Norvell Dean Bowen

Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Linda Nancy Low

Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Charles Oliver Leyhew

Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sophie K. Comas

Published: January 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Lynn Stephenson

Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Marjorie “Jean” Childrey

Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Clara Anne Coleman

Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Killeen Tenpenny

Published: January 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Velma C. Hall

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Christopher Tye Walls

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jennifer Warner

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Linda Rae Davenport

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Deedie Drake

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elizabeth Barrett Clemons

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Beverly Jean Smith

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gloria Jean (Meadors) St. John

Published: January 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ruth Davis Borrell

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Glenn Williams

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Phoukham Xayahan

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mark Christopher Prater

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sara Elaine Dillon

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Loretta Diane Lindsey

Published: January 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source.

