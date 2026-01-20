Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Jan. 20, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 14 and January 20, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Patricia R. Ash
Published: January 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Christian Tyler Martin
Published: January 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Jo Lasater
Published: January 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Meredith Grace Hays
Published: January 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Enoc Velazquez Perez
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charles Holton
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sylvia Cruz Munoz Barrientos
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Frances Forsee
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Raymond Elder
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dr. Ogle Basil Hall
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Maxine Sykes
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Valerie Jaco
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Effie Pippin
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Connie Diane Brack
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Irma Marie Hargrove
Published: January 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kathleen Marie Stephenson
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Rickett
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
D. Crawford Gallimore
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Garald Reichel
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Patricia Patton
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jewel Dean Norris
Published: January 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ruby Nell Little
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kevin Allen Kipping
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Lavenia Smith
Published: January 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael James Watkins
Published: January 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Topy Khamsyvoravong
Published: January 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Larry Dale James
Published: January 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Grady Lewis Allen
Published: January 14, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source.
