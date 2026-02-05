Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Feb. 5, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 30 and February 5, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

David Churchill Domen

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lindsey Robin Smith

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nicholas Martin

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vicki Jean Norton

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Reba Pearl Thomas

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Brett Henry Bishop

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Betty Ann Miller Martin

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Timothy “Tim” Hargrove

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael L. Sharp

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Foster

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Larry Gandy

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Richard “Ricky” Danny Crutchfield

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joshua Easton Bryant

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sylvia N. Stewart

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dr. Teresa Still Huff

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lois Juanita Williams

Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Judy L. Parrish

Published: February 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elsie “Maggie” Trail

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Valentina Nichols

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Bob Menefee

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Roberta Victory

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Taney Emery Sims

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronnie Dale Hays

Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Haley Ann Shelnutt

Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source.

