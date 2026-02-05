Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Feb. 5, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between January 30 and February 5, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
David Churchill Domen
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lindsey Robin Smith
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nicholas Martin
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vicki Jean Norton
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Reba Pearl Thomas
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Brett Henry Bishop
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Ann Miller Martin
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Timothy “Tim” Hargrove
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael L. Sharp
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Rebecca Sue “Becky” Foster
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Larry Gandy
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Richard “Ricky” Danny Crutchfield
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joshua Easton Bryant
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sylvia N. Stewart
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dr. Teresa Still Huff
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lois Juanita Williams
Published: February 4, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Judy L. Parrish
Published: February 3, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elsie “Maggie” Trail
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Valentina Nichols
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Bob Menefee
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Roberta Victory
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Taney Emery Sims
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ronnie Dale Hays
Published: February 2, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Haley Ann Shelnutt
Published: January 30, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
