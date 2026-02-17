Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Feb. 17, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between February 11 and February 17, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Curtis Allen Bradley

Published: February 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ashley Robin Mullins

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Janet Flener

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Reuben C. Haynes

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Kathy Eloise Morton

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Margaret Dalene Johnson

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Bobby Gene Smotherman

Published: February 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Lee “Moe” Alderson

Published: February 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Paula Darlene Russell

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Downs

Published: February 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dotson Ray Harrison

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Cynthia Jo Martin

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tony Ford Smith

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Terry “T” Tucker

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Wilson Misael Rueda Vasquez

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronald D. Waddle

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Mark Pollard

Published: February 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joshua Michael Brown

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael George Archambeault

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Brittain Parker

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email