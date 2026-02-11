Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Feb. 11, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between February 5 and February 11, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Joshua Michael Brown
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael George Archambeault
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Brittain Parker
Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Ruth Ashton
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harold Leftridge Parker
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mavila Gilbert
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Edward Aaron Cope
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sandra Gail Cothran
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Jones
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Almaquio Martinez Olivera
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charlotte Lynn Gord
Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gaberial Monté Batten
Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Aubrey “Mike” Felder
Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Norvell Dean Bowen
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Clara Anne Coleman
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Curtis Alric Bowen
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Milton Duane Nelson
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Carol Toy Johnston
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Casey
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Rachel Bishop Anderson
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Constance “Connie” Johnston
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Linda Nancy Low
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charles Edward Holton
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mark Christopher Prater
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sara Elaine Dillon
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Deedie Drake
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Elizabeth Bannen Du Bois
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Connie Burkhart Cosminsky
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Elizabeth Barrett Clemons
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Juanita Overall
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Laura Jane Johnson
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Charles Oliver Leyhew
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lloyd Robert “Bob” Davis
Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Churchill Domen
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lindsey Robin Smith
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nicholas Martin
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Vicki Jean Norton
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Reba Pearl Thomas
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Brett Henry Bishop
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Betty Ann Miller Martin
Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary
