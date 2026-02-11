Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for Feb. 11, 2026

The following obituaries were published on Rutherford Source between February 5 and February 11, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Joshua Michael Brown

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael George Archambeault

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Brittain Parker

Published: February 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Ruth Ashton

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Harold Leftridge Parker

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mavila Gilbert

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Edward Aaron Cope

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sandra Gail Cothran

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Jones

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Almaquio Martinez Olivera

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Charlotte Lynn Gord

Published: February 9, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gaberial Monté Batten

Published: February 8, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Aubrey “Mike” Felder

Published: February 7, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Norvell Dean Bowen

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Clara Anne Coleman

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Curtis Alric Bowen

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Milton Duane Nelson

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Carol Toy Johnston

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Casey

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Rachel Bishop Anderson

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Constance “Connie” Johnston

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Linda Nancy Low

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Charles Edward Holton

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mark Christopher Prater

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sara Elaine Dillon

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Deedie Drake

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Elizabeth Bannen Du Bois

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Connie Burkhart Cosminsky

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Elizabeth Barrett Clemons

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Juanita Overall

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Laura Jane Johnson

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Charles Oliver Leyhew

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lloyd Robert “Bob” Davis

Published: February 6, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Churchill Domen

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lindsey Robin Smith

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nicholas Martin

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Vicki Jean Norton

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Reba Pearl Thomas

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Brett Henry Bishop

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Betty Ann Miller Martin

Published: February 5, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

