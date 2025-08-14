Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 8-14, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 8 through August 14, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Donna Michelle Troupe
Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mr. Weldon T. Moore
Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Shirley Butler Maxwell
Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Stephen Kurtis Massey
Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Helen Joyce Rush
Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Etiene Soukasene
Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jeane T. York
Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Betty June Sullins Patton
Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Keith Matthew Herndon
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Frances Poteete
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Beverly Annette Newcomb
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Danny Alan Small
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Chris Smith
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gloria Dell Layhew Burks
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ronald Wayne Petzak
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Betty Rothschell
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Eddy Gene Fann
Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Kenneth Little
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gary Gene Leverette
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Elaine T Hall
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Dolores DeAnna Hancock-Sparks
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Carlene Turner Henry
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jerry Wayne Smotherman
Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary
James Labor Vaughn, Jr
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Lawrence Bernard Rivait
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Stanley Mitchell Long
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Valerie Mobley
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Special Bowen
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Robert Russell Sr.
Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Takum Makaew McAfee
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Crissy R. Singer
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Karen Herring
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Luisa Mirta Aguirre
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jared Stephen Plummer
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Brenda Joyce Herrod Bucey
Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
