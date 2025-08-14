Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 8-14, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 8 through August 14, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Donna Michelle Troupe

Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mr. Weldon T. Moore

Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Shirley Butler Maxwell

Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Stephen Kurtis Massey

Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Helen Joyce Rush

Published: August 14, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Etiene Soukasene

Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jeane T. York

Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Betty June Sullins Patton

Published: August 13, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Keith Matthew Herndon

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Frances Poteete

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Beverly Annette Newcomb

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Danny Alan Small

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Chris Smith

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gloria Dell Layhew Burks

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ronald Wayne Petzak

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Betty Rothschell

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Eddy Gene Fann

Published: August 12, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Kenneth Little

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gary Gene Leverette

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Elaine T Hall

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Dolores DeAnna Hancock-Sparks

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Carlene Turner Henry

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Wayne Smotherman

Published: August 11, 2025 – Link to full obituary

James Labor Vaughn, Jr

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Lawrence Bernard Rivait

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Stanley Mitchell Long

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Valerie Mobley

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Special Bowen

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Robert Russell Sr.

Published: August 9, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Takum Makaew McAfee

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Crissy R. Singer

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Karen Herring

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Luisa Mirta Aguirre

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jared Stephen Plummer

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Brenda Joyce Herrod Bucey

Published: August 8, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

