Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 15-21, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 15 through August 21, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Toni Leigh Horne Rhodes
Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Willie Donnie McMahan
Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jesse Aaron Golden
Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Alfonso Castillo Carrasco
Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Deborah Michelle Jenkins
Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Vicky Ann Ghee
Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Beverly Aynn Higdon
Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
William Jones Sr
Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Marie Davis
Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Peggy Ann Victory Young
Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Lucille Gentry
Published: August 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Esther Yearwood
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Alison Rose Dean
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jerry Bowen
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
George Earl James
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joseph Boadie Timms III
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jerry M. Watson
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Theda Anne Massey
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Vera Mae Underwood Ogles
Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Al Green
Published: August 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary
David Sherwood McAdoo
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Pascual Espinosa Ceron
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Juanita Watkins
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Robert Hanson
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Edith Tarwater Richardson
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John Edwin Hixson
Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
