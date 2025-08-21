Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 15-21, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 15 through August 21, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Toni Leigh Horne Rhodes

Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Willie Donnie McMahan

Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jesse Aaron Golden

Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Alfonso Castillo Carrasco

Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Deborah Michelle Jenkins

Published: August 21, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Vicky Ann Ghee

Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Beverly Aynn Higdon

Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Jones Sr

Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Marie Davis

Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Peggy Ann Victory Young

Published: August 20, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Lucille Gentry

Published: August 19, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Esther Yearwood

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Alison Rose Dean

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry Bowen

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

George Earl James

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joseph Boadie Timms III

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jerry M. Watson

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Theda Anne Massey

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Vera Mae Underwood Ogles

Published: August 18, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Al Green

Published: August 17, 2025 – Link to full obituary

David Sherwood McAdoo

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Pascual Espinosa Ceron

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Juanita Watkins

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Robert Hanson

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Edith Tarwater Richardson

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John Edwin Hixson

Published: August 15, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.