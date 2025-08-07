Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 1-7, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 1 through August 7, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Jeannie Seely Ward

Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Louise Conatser

Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Catlin James Willis

Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jeremy J Pieratt

Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Konnie Anderson

Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ray Hudson

Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Schmidt

Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Mary Christine Grigg

Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Johnny Nuzzo

Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Charles Smith

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Lawrence Bates

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Marvin Ray Berry

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Edward James ‘Chic’ Rogers

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Denis Georges Pessar

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Joyce Ann Russnogle

Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Gavin Drake Ramsden

Published: August 4, 2025 – Link to full obituary

John Richard Condron

Published: August 3, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Jeanne Marie Maynard

Published: August 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Ernie Cates

Published: August 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Luis Castro Villaseñor

Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Stephen Kurtis Massey

Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

Toney Robinson

Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

William Charles Cartwright

Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

