Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for August 1-7, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from Rutherford Source covering the period from August 1 through August 7, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Jeannie Seely Ward
Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Louise Conatser
Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Catlin James Willis
Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jeremy J Pieratt
Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Konnie Anderson
Published: August 7, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ray Hudson
Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Schmidt
Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Mary Christine Grigg
Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Johnny Nuzzo
Published: August 6, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Charles Smith
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Lawrence Bates
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Marvin Ray Berry
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Edward James ‘Chic’ Rogers
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Denis Georges Pessar
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Joyce Ann Russnogle
Published: August 5, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Gavin Drake Ramsden
Published: August 4, 2025 – Link to full obituary
John Richard Condron
Published: August 3, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Jeanne Marie Maynard
Published: August 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Ernie Cates
Published: August 2, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Luis Castro Villaseñor
Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Stephen Kurtis Massey
Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
Toney Robinson
Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
William Charles Cartwright
Published: August 1, 2025 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!