Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for April 14, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 8 and April 14, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Carla Reneé Ladd

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Allen Emery Cook

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Avent Eugene Lane

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Alan Waycaster

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles Gregory ‘Greg’ King

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jairo C. Molero

Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary

John “Jocko” Conners

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cordelia Frances Blanche Breeden Marshall

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Horace Rayford “Ray” Mahaffa

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terry McElhiney

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Bill Pitts

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tommie Wayne Corley

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Paul Givens

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kelvin Rodolfo Monterroso Cruz

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Ann Elioff

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Martha Hill Holyfield

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Diane Wright

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mary Gladys Potts

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Mario Junior Sobalvarro

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

David Wayne Lamb

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Iris Marie Clark

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tommy Edward Bibb

Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda Faye Goddard Hammond

Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ronald William White

Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Sharon L. Miller

Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Richard ‘Rick’ Warren

Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

Howard Eugene Pitts

Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Roy McMahon

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael Cole

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Viola Duncan

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Eunice “Candy” Lovvorn

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Ricky Lee Collins

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cherry Sue Bowen

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Andrew Stephen Todd

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Larry Everett Stearnes

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Thad Galaz

Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary

Katherine Heath “Katie” Benson

Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Matilde Sanchez Berrios

Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

Glenn Nelson Wood

Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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