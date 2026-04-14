Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for April 14, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between April 8 and April 14, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Carla Reneé Ladd
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Allen Emery Cook
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Avent Eugene Lane
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Alan Waycaster
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles Gregory ‘Greg’ King
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jairo C. Molero
Published: April 14, 2026 – Read full obituary
John “Jocko” Conners
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cordelia Frances Blanche Breeden Marshall
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Horace Rayford “Ray” Mahaffa
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terry McElhiney
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Bill Pitts
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tommie Wayne Corley
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Paul Givens
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kelvin Rodolfo Monterroso Cruz
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Ann Elioff
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Martha Hill Holyfield
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Diane Wright
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mary Gladys Potts
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Mario Junior Sobalvarro
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
David Wayne Lamb
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Iris Marie Clark
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tommy Edward Bibb
Published: April 13, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda Faye Goddard Hammond
Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ronald William White
Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Sharon L. Miller
Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Richard ‘Rick’ Warren
Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
Howard Eugene Pitts
Published: April 10, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Roy McMahon
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael Cole
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Viola Duncan
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Eunice “Candy” Lovvorn
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Ricky Lee Collins
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cherry Sue Bowen
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Andrew Stephen Todd
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Larry Everett Stearnes
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Thad Galaz
Published: April 9, 2026 – Read full obituary
Katherine Heath “Katie” Benson
Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Matilde Sanchez Berrios
Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
Glenn Nelson Wood
Published: April 8, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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