RECALL: Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

through Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.