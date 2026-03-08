Reba McEntire Joins Trisha Yearwood for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Benefit Concert in Nashville

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced that Grammy award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire will join the lineup for the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends”. Reba will join music icon Trisha Yearwood and a star-studded lineup of artists at the historic Opry House for one night to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The lineup for Komen’s second annual event to raise funds for breast cancer awareness also includes Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, War & Treaty, Hailey Whitters, and more.

“I am honored to collaborate with Trisha and the other artists for this incredible show to raise awareness for such a meaningful cause,” said McEntire. “I have seen how breast cancer impacts families, friends, and communities. The Opry Stage has always represented heart and tradition, and I’m proud to stand on that stage and support those affected by this disease.”

Every two minutes, a woman in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer. The American Cancer Society’s annual Cancer Facts and Figures report estimates that 321,910 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026, up from 316,950 in 2025. The number of breast cancer deaths in women is expected to decline slightly – from 42,170 in 2025 to 42,140. Initiatives like Band As One Nashville help raise critical funds to help find the cures for breast cancer and save more lives.

“We are thrilled to have Reba join us for this incredible event,” said Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen, Joshua Daniel. “Her extraordinary talent and enduring influence will help amplify our mission in a powerful way. We’re incredibly grateful to Reba and all the artists offering their time, energy and talent to this incredible event.”

Sponsors for the event include Presenting Sponsor Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Rockstar Sponsors Friends in Low Places, Patricia Nash and Woodhouse Franklin, Countdown Sponsor Solace, VIP Sponsor Shoals, , Encore Sponsor PatchPlus, SunAuto Network, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, WME, Opening Act Sponsor Keystone Financial Resources, LLC Media Sponsors NewsChannel5 and WSM Radio.

Tickets for Band As One Nashville are now available for purchase. For complete details please visit www.komen.org/bandason.

