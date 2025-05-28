Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Presidential Pardon

President Trump has signed a pardon for reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. Both were sentenced to prison in 2022 for conspiracy to defraud banks out of over $30 million, reports CNN.

In addition, the couple was found guilty of several tax crimes, which included attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Margo Martin posted a video on X of Trump’s phone call to Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah, sharing the news of their pardon. Martin stated, “BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley!”

The Chrisleys are known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” and have lived in the Middle Tennessee area.

BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley! Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

