Reality Stars Kaylor Martin & Kendall Washington Launch Buffalo Wild Wings’ $9.99 Bottomless Appetizers



Buffalo Wild Wings is satisfying cravings all summer long with its most irresistible deal yet: Bottomless Apps for $9.99. The limited-time promotion gives guests access to a lineup of fan-favorite appetizers, including Fried Pickles, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Chips & Salsa, and Hatch Queso & Chips, all available for dine-in customers at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide.

To bring the campaign to life, Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with real-life best friends and reality television stars Kaylor Martin and Kendall Washington, known for their playful and unfiltered banter, to star in a cheeky new ad. The iconic duo indulges in bottomless appetizers and margaritas, until it’s hilariously revealed that they’ve taken bottomless apps literally, with neither wearing pants.

Guests can enjoy two appetizers at a time, with the offer shareable among up to four people, making it a perfect choice for casual get-togethers or group outings. The Bottomless Apps for $9.99 deal, which launched in late June, is available at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for a limited time. To find your nearest sports bar, visit www.buffalowildwings.com/locations.

To view the full campaign spot featuring Kaylor and Kendall, click here.

Source: BWW

