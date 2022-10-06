Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time.

While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.

Emery was also instrumental in developing the Cool Springs area making it a destination for headquarters for companies that include Nissan, Mars, and others. The latest project Emery announced his involvement was the Storyville Gardens, a theme park.

Survived by daughter, Sarah Kingsley Plaisance; son, Grant Emery; his grandchildren Cayden and Rylan; brother, Stephen Emery; and sister, Kathleen F. Emery, among other family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, entrepreneur “Kitty” Moon Emery, and his parents, Muriel and James Emery