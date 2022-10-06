Thursday, October 6, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeBusinessReal Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died
BusinessDavidson CountyLocal LivingNashville

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
1
photo from The TMA Group
photo from The TMA Group

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time.

While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use development.

Emery was also instrumental in developing the Cool Springs area making it a destination for headquarters for companies that include Nissan, Mars, and others. The latest project Emery announced his involvement was the Storyville Gardens, a theme park.

Survived by daughter, Sarah Kingsley Plaisance; son, Grant Emery; his grandchildren Cayden and Rylan; brother, Stephen Emery; and sister, Kathleen F. Emery, among other family members. He is preceded in death by his wife, entrepreneur “Kitty” Moon Emery, and his parents, Muriel and James Emery

Previous article2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 6
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.