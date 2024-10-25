RDL Mineshaft Challenge Ready to Excite Students with Robotics, Drone Innovation

STREAMWORKS and the Robot Drone League (RDL) are thrilled to announce the upcoming RDL MINESHAFT Challenge, a premier robotics and drone competition set to take place at Central Magnet School on 11/2/24. This dynamic event will bring together middle and high school students from across Tennessee and Kentucky to demonstrate their skills in drone technology, robotics, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

The MINESHAFT Challenge is an exciting part of the 2024-2025 RDL season, which emphasizes real-world problem solving and teamwork as students compete in missions inspired by mining and resource extraction environments. Teams will face challenges that test their ability to navigate drones, operate robots, and complete intricate tasks, all while simulating the complexities of underground mining and resource management.

“We’re excited to see students channel their creativity, technical knowledge, and collaboration to tackle this season’s theme,” said Dennis M. Courtney, CEO of STREAMWORKS and the Robot Drone League. “The RDL MINESHAFT Challenge is not just about competition; it’s about preparing the next generation for future careers in STEM industries, fostering innovation, and encouraging curiosity.”

About the Event

● Event Date: November 2, 20204

● Location: Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

● Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm

● Participants: Over 100 students from 12 middle and high schools

● Competitions: Teams will engage in tasks that include drone obstacle courses, robotics missions, and problem-solving related to mining operations.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email