RCSO Sgt. Michael Sparkman Promoted to Lieutenant

Sgt. Michael Sparkman was promoted to booking lieutenant Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Sparkman joined the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 as a detention deputy and transferred to the booking division in March 2009. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and advanced to sergeant in 2016.

In his new role, Sparkman will supervise deputies responsible for processing inmates through the booking process at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

During the promotion ceremony, Sparkman received his badge from Sheriff Fitzhugh. Also present were Deputy Chief Chris Kauffman, Deputy Chief Steve Spence, Capt. Curtis Little, Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson and Deputy Chief Brian Harbaugh.

