RCSO Seeking Information in Fatal Shooting on I-24

May 21, 2025 – Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives need information about a shooting that killed one man Sunday on Interstate 24 near the Waldron Road exit toward Murfreesboro, a detective said.

Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers responded about 3:50 p.m. to the scene near the 64.8-mile marker where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Detective Jesse Gammel.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated him and transported him to the hospital where he died.

His identity is being withheld at this time as part of the investigation.

Another individual was detained at the scene for questioning, the detective said. No criminal charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance regarding any citizens who witnessed the shooting or any events leading up to the vehicle crashing into the center median at mile marker 64.8 on I-24 eastbound from Davidson County into Rutherford County,” Gammel said.

The vehicle shown in the photo traveled along Waldron Road in La Vergne prior to taking the on ramp onto I-24.

The shooting incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. between the eastbound on ramp from Waldron Road onto I-24 and mile marker 64.8.

People with information or dash cam video of the car traveling on that route Sunday are asked to call Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055 or the Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

Anonymous tips may be called in to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: RCSO

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email