April 17, 2025 – Do you know this man’s name? Video shows him dumping a mattress and box springs Saturday off Florence Road between Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

If you have information about this man, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 615-904-3089.

Rutherford County strives to keep our county clean and urges residents to use the convenience centers to dispose of trash.

Source: RCSO

