RCSO Searching for Armed Car Burglary Suspects

May 9, 2025 – Rutherford County deputies need help located armed burglars who they say broke into cars this week.

Cameras showed two suspects breaking into cars early Wednesday in a Blackman subdivision. The suspects armed with an AR-style pistol and a handgun stole credit cards and other items from the cars.

Sheriff’s Detective Grant Quintal said the suspects used a stolen credit card to buy gas about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-11 store on Veterans Parkway. They used a stolen credit card to buy food about 4 a.m. at a Waffle House on Clarksville Pike in Nashville.

The first suspect wore a Nike hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect wore ripped blue jeans, a dark colored puff jacket and brown shoes. They drove a 2020s model Hyundai Tucson with a Tennessee temporary license plate.

A third suspect attempted to use a credit card stolen from one of the cars to purchase items about 8:40 p.m., Wednesday at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike in Nashville. He wore sunglasses, blue and white Air Jordan shoes, a yellow cross necklace, yellow watch, red plaid shirt and a black and grey jacket. He carried a backpack.

People with information about the suspects are asked to call Quintal at 615-904-3054.

Quintal said residents should not approach auto burglary suspects, especially since these burglars were armed.

Residents are encouraged to remove valuables from their vehicles and keep the doors locked.

