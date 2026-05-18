RCSO Names IT Technician Will Wofford Officer of the Month for May 2026

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has named IT Technician Will Wofford as Officer of the Month for May 2026. Click for More News

“Wofford always goes above and beyond his duties to accomplish pending tasks and to keep the IT systems and operations online,” said Capt. John Frost, who nominated him for the award.

He adjusted his schedule to assist with support tickets and projects while a technician’s position was open. He trained the new IT technician.

Wofford conducted many random cable runs and other tasks.

“Will is greatly appreciated in the IT Division for his willingness to assist others without complaint,” Frost said.

SOURCE: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh congratulates IT Technician Will Wofford for being Officer of the Month for May. From left are IT Supervisor Everett Wilkerson, IT Capt. John Frost, Procurement Administrator Darlene Spence, Wofford, Sheriff Fitzhugh, IT Analyst Melanie Brown and IT Specialist Kevin Miller.

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