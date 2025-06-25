RCSO Major Harbaugh Promoted to Deputy Chief

Major Brian Harbaugh was promoted to deputy chief by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Tuesday.

Harbaugh serves as general counsel for the Sheriff’s Office. His duties include conducting internal affairs investigations for the Office of Professional Responsibility, handling citizens’ concerns, representing the Sheriff’s Office in legal matters and interfacing with the county attorney’s office, the sheriff said.

“We are very fortunate to have Chief Harbaugh in our organization after an extensive search to find someone who possesses his qualifications,” Fitzhugh said.

Harbaugh said he was proud to be part of the RCSO family.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to a long career supporting the men and women of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office,” Harbaugh said.

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in October.

Harbaugh earned his law degree from the Nashville School of Law. He served as an assistant district attorney in Wilson County. He started his law enforcement career as a Lebanon Police Department officer. He worked as a deputy and detective at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. He served as a detective for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office, primarily investigating domestic violence and child sex abuse cases.

Harbaugh became a special agent and criminal profiler for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who completed work for multiple city, county, state and federal agencies. He served as a National Advisory Board member for the FBI Criminal Apprehension Program. He graduated from the National Forensic Academy at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he later taught criminal behavior analysis.

Harbaugh served as a counter intelligence agent for the U.S. Army Reserve for nine years.

He earned his Master of Arts degree in counseling and his Bachelor of Arts degree in management and human relations from Trevecca Nazarene University. Harbaugh served as an adjunct professor at Cumberland University where he taught criminal behavioral analysis, criminology, investigations and juvenile delinquency.

He and his wife, Kelly, have three children, Brandon, Megan and Luke, and three grandchildren.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email