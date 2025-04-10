RCSO Deputy Earns Life Saving Award

Transport Deputy Chelsea Quinn heard shouting from inmates waiting for court in a holding cell at the Rutherford County Judicial Center.

She opened the door and saw an inmate’s face turning purple from choking on a piece of candy.

“I immediately went to the Heimlich (maneuver) and once I was able to hear her audible gasp, I felt a sense of relief because I knew she’d be Ok,” Quinn remembered.

Quinn’s actions resulted in the inmate’s full recovery.

“That was the first time I saved a life,” said Quinn, who previously worked as a state certified emergency medical services technician.

Quinn earned the Life Saving Award Thursday from Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Judicial Services Capt. Joey King and Transport Lt. Bryant Gregory.

“I am very proud of you,” Fitzhugh told Quinn.

King said Quinn reflected the duty of a first responder.

“She saw a medical need, she performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved the life of the inmate,” King said.

Gregory said Quinn is a valued team member in the Transport Division whose professional dedication is a great example to any employee at the Sheriff’s Office.

“If there’s an emergency, she jumps into action,” Gregory said. “If she hadn’t been where she was when this situation was going on, the inmate may not have survived.”

