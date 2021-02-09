Rutherford County Schools

This year’s annual Teacher Recruitment Fair will be held virtually April 10 from 9–11 a.m.

Positions are available from pre-K through 12 and there is a signing bonus for hard to staff areas like 6-12 math, physics, chemistry, world languages, English as a second language and BCBA. Each school will set their own Zoom meetings with potential educators.

Log onto www.rcschools.net or follow @RCS_JOBS on Twitter for the latest job postings.

For more information, please, email Par Reynolds at [email protected].

RCS Recruitment Fair 2021.pdf