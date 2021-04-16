Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools and Trustpoint Hospital are co-hosting an important information event for parents on April 29 from 6-7 p.m. at the RCS Central Office, 2240 Southpark Drive.

The event will provide youth suicide prevention training for parents, an important topic that we are often asked about.

When: Thursday, April 29, 2021 – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Rutherford County Schools Central Office Board Room

Address: 2240 Southpark Dr., Murfreesboro, TN