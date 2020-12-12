Rutherford County Schools has agreed to participate in a pilot program offered by the Tennessee Department of Health to offer rapid testing for COVID-19. Several other school districts in the state have also signed on for the program.

We will not be administering these tests to students.

We expect to receive approximately 300 test kits, and once the program begins, it will be offered to employees in certain circumstances.

For employees — those who have been deemed contacts of a positive case of COVID-19 and who have remained symptom free for at least six days — they will be able to voluntarily make an appointment for one of the rapid tests, as available. Using this method, some employees will be able to clear their quarantine periods faster under the new guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health.

We are sharing this information with you to address any concerns or rumors before they begin, as you may see our school system listed as one of the participants in the pilot program for rapid testing.