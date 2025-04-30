RCS to Delay Bus Zone Plan, Says Strike Not Happening

Rutherford County Schools will delay implementing a parent transportation zone plan for at least one year, Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan announced this week in a message to parents.

PREVIOUS: Rutherford County School Bus Contractors Threaten to Halt Service by May 1

Last Thursday, the school board approved the creation of a Parent Responsibility Zone, which would eliminate bus service for students living within one mile of an elementary school or 1.5 miles of a middle school. The change was projected to save the district approximately $3 million by cutting 15 bus routes. However, following additional discussions with board members and feedback from the community, Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan announced that the district now plans to recommend pausing the initiative for the 2025–2026 school year to allow time for further analysis and planning.

“Several school districts across Tennessee and the country already use these types of zones to help control costs,” Sullivan said. “But we know that in some areas, a parent transportation zone will not work. We want to ensure our plan is both effective and fair before moving forward.”

Sullivan emphasized that student safety remains the district’s top priority and assured parents that more details would be shared as the study continues.

In the same update, Sullivan addressed another transportation-related challenge facing the district: contract negotiations with bus drivers. Rutherford County Schools is nearing the end of its annual budget process, and this year’s planning has been complicated by rapid enrollment growth, new school construction, and the expiration of the current transportation contract.

According to Sullivan, some contractors have requested a 35% pay increase, which he described as “unprecedented” and “unrealistic,” warning it could threaten key academic programs. In response, the school board approved a historic 17% base pay raise for bus drivers, with additional 2.5% annual raises over the next three years. Contractors will also receive $4,000 in insurance support—equivalent to a 5% raise.

Despite earlier strike threats, Sullivan shared that an attorney representing a group of bus contractors has confirmed the planned May 1 strike will not take place. While some minor disruptions remain possible, the district does not anticipate any widespread impact to bus routes.

The district plans to keep families informed of any further developments, including changes to transportation routes or policies, as it wraps up the current school year and prepares for the next.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email