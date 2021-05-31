By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will once again offer multiple sites for the free summer food program, which is available for any child 18 or under in Rutherford County.

The summer food locations are offered Monday through Thursday each week.

Because the school district is offering learning camps during the month of June, there are expanded locations in June.

From June 1-June 24, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:

Barfield Elementary

Blackman Elementary

Blackman High

Blackman Middle

Cedar Grove Elementary

Christiana Middle

John Colemon Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

LaVergne Lake Elementary

LaVergne Middle

Oakland Middle

Rockvale Elementary

Rocky Fork Middle

Smyrna Primary

Stewartsboro Elementary

From June 28-July 22, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:

Cedar Grove Elementary

John Colemon Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

Smyrna Primary

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle

Oakland High

Stewartsboro Elementary

Two library locations are also available for lunch:

Linebaugh Library 10:45-11:45

Smyrna Library 11:30-12:30

Adult meals are also available for $3.80.

For additional information, including menus in English and Spanish, please visit here.