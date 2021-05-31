By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools
Rutherford County Schools will once again offer multiple sites for the free summer food program, which is available for any child 18 or under in Rutherford County.
The summer food locations are offered Monday through Thursday each week.
Because the school district is offering learning camps during the month of June, there are expanded locations in June.
From June 1-June 24, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:
- Barfield Elementary
- Blackman Elementary
- Blackman High
- Blackman Middle
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- Christiana Middle
- John Colemon Elementary
- Kittrell Elementary
- LaVergne Lake Elementary
- LaVergne Middle
- Oakland Middle
- Rockvale Elementary
- Rocky Fork Middle
- Smyrna Primary
- Stewartsboro Elementary
From June 28-July 22, curbside pickup for both breakfast and lunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at the following locations:
- Cedar Grove Elementary
- John Colemon Elementary
- Kittrell Elementary
- Smyrna Primary
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle
- Oakland High
- Stewartsboro Elementary
Two library locations are also available for lunch:
- Linebaugh Library 10:45-11:45
- Smyrna Library 11:30-12:30
Adult meals are also available for $3.80.
For additional information, including menus in English and Spanish, please visit here.