Wednesday, August 3, 2022
EventsFeaturedNewsRutherford CountySchools

RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

National Beta club

Winners Stand out in National Competition

By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL
Rutherford County Schools

Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking to promote academic achievement, character, community service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

The winners are as follows:

Language Arts – 5th Grade 

5th Place: Audrey Hindley (McFadden)

Quiz Bowl – Oral Elementary

1st Place: McFadden

Quiz Bowl – Written Elementary

4th Place: McFadden

Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Junior

1st Place: Sarah Kate Wright (Siegel Middle)

Science – 8th Grade

3rd Place: Rachel Swicord (Central Magnet)

Digital Art – Division I

6th Place: Kacy Momon (Riverdale High School)

Language Arts – 11th Grade

4th Place: Ivy Lin (Riverdale High School)

Living Literature – Senior

9th Place: Eagleville High School

Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Senior

6th Place: Josh Guaz (Central Magnet)

Science – 11th Grade

7th Place: Isaac Smith (Central Magnet)

Social Studies – 11th Grade

3rd Place: Ryan Maier (Rockvale High School)

Spanish – 11th Grade

7th Place: Thatyana Gonzalez (Stewarts Creek High School)

