RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Winners Stand out in National Competition
By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL
Rutherford County Schools
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels.
National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking to promote academic achievement, character, community service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
The winners are as follows:
Language Arts – 5th Grade
5th Place: Audrey Hindley (McFadden)
Quiz Bowl – Oral Elementary
1st Place: McFadden
Quiz Bowl – Written Elementary
4th Place: McFadden
Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Junior
1st Place: Sarah Kate Wright (Siegel Middle)
Science – 8th Grade
3rd Place: Rachel Swicord (Central Magnet)
Digital Art – Division I
6th Place: Kacy Momon (Riverdale High School)
Language Arts – 11th Grade
4th Place: Ivy Lin (Riverdale High School)
Living Literature – Senior
9th Place: Eagleville High School
Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Senior
6th Place: Josh Guaz (Central Magnet)
Science – 11th Grade
7th Place: Isaac Smith (Central Magnet)
Social Studies – 11th Grade
3rd Place: Ryan Maier (Rockvale High School)
Spanish – 11th Grade
7th Place: Thatyana Gonzalez (Stewarts Creek High School)