RCS Students Featured at Frist Museum

The 2023 Rutherford County Schools (RCS) Art Show at the Frist Museum features some of the finest work created by students throughout the district. The exhibition will include nearly 200 artworks from students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in RCS.

Each elementary and middle school art teacher selected one work per grade level to go on display, and high school art teachers selected one work from each course offered at the school. Forty RCS schools will be represented in the show.

The RCS Art Show will be in the Education Corridor on the Upper Level of the Frist Museum and runs from March 18 through April 2. Additionally, artwork from Murfreesboro City Schools will also be on display.

While at the Frist Museum, patrons can also view the Young Tennessee Artists Exhibit in the Conte Community Arts Gallery, which includes work by Oakland High School student Fernanda Morelos-Gomez (read more about Fernanda’s art HERE).

Young people ages 18 and younger are always admitted free to the Frist Museum. The museum is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville. Website: https://fristartmuseum.org/

The following schools are participating in the 2023 RCS Art Show at the Frist:

Barfield Elementary School

Blackman Elementary School

Blackman High School

Brown’s Chapel Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cedar Grove Elementary School

Central Magnet School

Christiana Elementary School

Eagleville School

Homer Pittard Campus School

John Colemon Elementary School

Kittrell Elementary School

Lascassas Elementary School

LaVergne High School

LaVergne Lake Elementary School

McFadden School of Excellence

Oakland Middle School

Oakland High School

Plainview Elementary School

Riverdale High School

Rock Springs Elementary School

Rock Springs Middle School

Rockvale Elementary School

Rockvale Middle School

Rockvale High School

Rocky Fork Elementary School

Rocky Fork Middle School

Roy Waldron School

Roy Waldron School – Annex

Siegel Middle School

Smyrna Elementary School

Smyrna Primary School

Stewartsboro Elementary School

Stewarts Creek Elementary School

Stewarts Creek Middle School

Stewarts Creek High School

Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Walter Hill Elementary School

Whitworth Buchanan Middle School

Wilson Elementary School