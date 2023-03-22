RCS Students Featured at Frist Museum

The 2023 Rutherford County Schools (RCS) Art Show at the Frist Museum features some of the finest work created by students throughout the district. The exhibition will include nearly 200 artworks from students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in RCS.
Each elementary and middle school art teacher selected one work per grade level to go on display, and high school art teachers selected one work from each course offered at the school. Forty RCS schools will be represented in the show.
The RCS Art Show will be in the Education Corridor on the Upper Level of the Frist Museum and runs from March 18 through April 2. Additionally, artwork from Murfreesboro City Schools will also be on display.
While at the Frist Museum, patrons can also view the Young Tennessee Artists Exhibit in the Conte Community Arts Gallery, which includes work by Oakland High School student Fernanda Morelos-Gomez (read more about Fernanda’s art HERE).
Young people ages 18 and younger are always admitted free to the Frist Museum. The museum is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville. Website: https://fristartmuseum.org/
The following schools are participating in the 2023 RCS Art Show at the Frist:
Barfield Elementary School
Blackman Elementary School
Blackman High School
Brown’s Chapel Elementary School
Buchanan Elementary School
Cedar Grove Elementary School
Central Magnet School
Christiana Elementary School
Eagleville School
Homer Pittard Campus School
John Colemon Elementary School
Kittrell Elementary School
Lascassas Elementary School
LaVergne High School
LaVergne Lake Elementary School
McFadden School of Excellence
Oakland Middle School
Oakland High School
Plainview Elementary School
Riverdale High School
Rock Springs Elementary School
Rock Springs Middle School
Rockvale Elementary School
Rockvale Middle School
Rockvale High School
Rocky Fork Elementary School
Rocky Fork Middle School
Roy Waldron School
Roy Waldron School – Annex
Siegel Middle School
Smyrna Elementary School
Smyrna Primary School
Stewartsboro Elementary School
Stewarts Creek Elementary School
Stewarts Creek Middle School
Stewarts Creek High School
Thurman Francis Arts Academy
Walter Hill Elementary School
Whitworth Buchanan Middle School
Wilson Elementary School