Rutherford County Schools has an important message that applies to all high school students and parents.

In the spring of each school year, all juniors in Rutherford County Schools have taken the ACT test at their high schools. This past spring the juniors did not have the opportunity to take the ACT because of the closure of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking the ACT is a graduation requirement in the state of Tennessee, and so to rectify the missed test date, seniors — whether attending school in-person or through distance-learning — will report to their high schools to take the ACT test.

This will occur in two phases. On Tuesday, September 15, seniors will report to their high schools to pre-bubble their answer documents. Then on Tuesday, September 22, seniors will again report to their high school to take the ACT test.

In order to follow CDC guidelines with proper distancing within the classrooms for administering the test, only seniors will report to high schools on both September 15 and September 22. On these dates, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will work from home to complete assignments they will receive from their teachers prior to these dates. Bus routes will run as normal if your senior needs transportation to and from school.

The elementary and middle schools are not changing schedules, and instruction will continue as normal.

For any questions you have regarding the ACT schedule or logistics for September 15 and 22, please contact your high school directly.