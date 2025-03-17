RCS Receives ‘Pot Of Gold’ for High Performance

On this Saint Patrick’s Day, it’s only fitting that Rutherford County Schools is rewarded with a four-million-dollar “pot of gold” from the State of Tennessee, recognizing the district’s outstanding performance.

The state has established a financial reward system for school districts with a high number of A’s on the annual state report card.

Only two school districts in Tennessee — including Rutherford County Schools — earned $4 million, which is the highest bonus amount provided by the state. To qualify, more than half of the district’s schools had to receive an A on the state report card.

RCS had 54% — which is 26 schools — earn an A on the report card.

“We are thrilled to receive these funds for our schools’ high performance,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “Rutherford County Schools continues to show that we do more with less, and this financial bonus is yet another indicator of the caliber of our schools. Parents and community members should be proud of our schools and the benefits they provide to students.”

Sullivan added: “Rutherford County’s rapid population growth puts a strain on financial resources available for education, with Rutherford County Schools currently ranked 125 out of 143 school districts in Tennessee for per pupil funding. Despite those challenges, our employees go above and beyond to help students and boost their outcomes, and these types of recognitions demonstrate the quality and efficiency of our schools.”

The school district will announce plans soon about how the funds will be reinvested in resources and programs to further improve schools, Sullivan said.

During the recent Special Session of the General Assembly, $17 million was appropriated as bonuses for school districts, based on the number of schools receiving an A on the report card. The bonuses ranged from $500,000 to $4 million, with only Rutherford County Schools and Williamson County Schools earning the highest amount.

