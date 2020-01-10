RCS Receives More Than $46,000 in Donations to Pay Off Meal Charges

By JAMES EVANS

Local businesses, a real estate organization, a church and individual donors have donated more than $46,000 to schools to help pay off unpaid meal charges.

Rutherford County Schools always ensures students receive a full meal, even if a student has a charge balance or doesn’t have money with them.

Cafeteria managers typically spend several hours a week contacting families about any food charges that are owed and attempting to identify if the family may qualify for the federal Free or Reduced Lunch Program, which would provide assistance the families if they qualify.

However, if families don’t pay or don’t qualify for the federal lunch program, schools must absorb the debt though activity funds.

But thanks to these generous donors, the debt can be retired without affecting those funds.

The largest donor is B.H. Holmes Construction Co. Inc., which provided more than $39,000 between eight schools in LaVergne and Smyrna.

Rutherford County Schools is grateful for all donors. Any others who are interested in contributing should contact a school directly or the district’s central office.

A full list of donors follows: