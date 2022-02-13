By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools will once again offer free Accelerated Learning Camps this summer for students in grades K-8, and high school credit recovery and traditional summer school will also be available.

The school district is using federal funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to offer the summer programming.

In summer 2021, more than 6,000 students benefited from the K-8 summer camps, and more than 1,000 high school credits were earned through the credit-recovery program offered at high schools.

Additional information will soon be released to parents about student participation and selection.

K-5 Summer Camp (Locations in BOLD -June 3-30 7:30-1:30 Monday-Friday)

Christiana Elementary – Buchanan and Plainview Elementary Brown’s Chapel Elementary – Blackman Elementary Rock Springs Elementary – Cedar Grove Elementary Smyrna Elementary – John Colemon Elementary Lascassas Elementary – Walter Hill, Wison, and Kittrell Elementary Roy Waldron Elementary – LaVergne Lake Elementary Barfield Elementary – Eagleville (K-5) and Rockvale Elementary Stewarts Creek Elementary – Stewartsboro Elementary Rocky Fork Elementary – Smyrna Primary and David Youree Elementary

***Students who attend McFadden, Campus School, Thurman Francis, and RCS Virtual School will attend their zoned summer camp site.

6-8 Summer Camp (Locations in BOLD -June 3-30 8:30-2:30 Monday-Friday)

LaVergne Middle – Rock Springs Middle Blackman Middle – Rockvale Middle and Eagleville (grades 6-8) Stewarts Creek Middle – Rocky Fork Middle and Smyrna Middle Siegel Middle – Oakland Middle Whitworth Buchanan Middle – Christiana Middle

***Students who attend Thurman Francis and RCS Virtual School will attend their zoned summer camp site.

9-12 Summer School – Blackman High

1st Semester – June 2-24

2nd Semester – June 27-July 22

Morning Session – 7:30-11:00

Afternoon Session – 12:00-3:30

***Additionally, all comprehensive high schools (BHS, LHS, OHS, RHS, RVHS, SIHS, SHS, SCHS) will host credit recovery for those students who qualify from June 2-24.