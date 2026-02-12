RCS Nursing Coordinator Named to National Post

Dr. Shanna Groom, School Nursing Coordinator for Rutherford County Schools, has been elected to serve as Tennessee’s director for the National Association of School Nurses, becoming the first representative from RCS to hold the position.

The National Association of School Nurses is a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to representing school nurses. Founded in 1977, the organization’s mission is to support student health and learning by advancing the practice of school nursing. NASN maintains that a professional registered school nurse should be present in every school, all day, every day, to meet students’ comprehensive health needs.

Groom was elected as Tennessee’s director during the Tennessee Association of School Nurses conference in November 2025. She was nominated in recognition of her leadership and service on the TASN executive board, as well as her advocacy for school nursing funding at the state legislative level.

Each year, NASN holds a national board meeting in Washington, D.C., where directors from each state meet with lawmakers to help shape budgets, national policies, and official position statements. This year’s meeting is scheduled for the spring.

In her role as director, Groom will advocate for school nurses at both the state and national levels, focusing on health equity, resource availability, and providing guidance on school health matters to legislators, board members, and other stakeholders.

Groom has been with Rutherford County Schools since 2012 and has served as School Nursing Coordinator since 2023. Her four-year term as NASN director began in January 2026.

