While nothing can replace face-to-face interaction with an educator, access to instructional materials is essential during an extended closure.

Beginning the week of April 6, 2020, RCS will offer optional assignments and activities to keep students engaged throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. New assignments will be added for each week of the shutdown. Teachers in all content areas will be sharing supplemental resources via their websites and will provide feedback on submitted assignments, although a grade will not be given. You can locate the assignments each week HERE.

If a student needs a device to work from home, schools will be making arrangements for students to check out a device. Please check with your school or check its website/social media for details. Printed packets can also be made available, as needed. Again, check with your school about those arrangements.

In addition to the weekly assignments and activities, you can also find multiple resources listed HERE, broken down by grade level.

Tennessee is also partnering with PBS television to offer daily programing with teachers providing lessons (MORE INFO) and two local Internet Service Providers are offering free high speed internet service for two months (MORE INFO).