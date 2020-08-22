By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

A series of four ESL Distance Learning Workshops designed to help multilingual families learn to navigate Clever and Kiddom will be hosted by Rutherford County’s ESL department next week at the newly opened Smyrna Professional Development Center.

Meetings will be held August 24–27 from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

Parents will learn how to navigate the Kiddom menu, find their child’s class and how to locate everything from videos to assignments as well as uploading completed assignments.

It’s a visual hands-on session in which parents — each of the sessions is limited to 20 families — need to bring their child’s device and login information.

“Our biggest challenge has been the elementary (parents),” said Nona Hall, ELL coordinator for Rutherford County Schools. “Even the kids don’t know what to do. That’s been our biggest challenge helping the multilingual families.”

Hall added, “We’re here to help everybody and we’ll keep doing it as long as we need to.”

Below are links for parents to sign up for next week’s ESL Distance Learning Workshops:

English: https://www.smore.com/znjtq

Spanish: https://www.smore.com/sqtew

Arabic: https://www.smore.com/0azy3