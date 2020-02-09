Mark your calendars to attend the next RCS Town Hall meeting on Feb. 10, 2020, at Rocky Fork Middle School in Smyrna beginning at 6 p.m. This event is intended for all parents in Rutherford County covering all grade levels.

Have you ever wondered what you can do to help ensure your child is prepared for life after high school and a future career?

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock will host a panel discussion with industry partners and education specialists to talk about opportunities for students and to answer questions from parents.

Parents, have a question you’d like to be answered about career prep opportunities, academic programs or college/career readiness?

If so, please send your question to James Evans at evansj@rcschools.net and it will be answered at the Town Hall meeting.